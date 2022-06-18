Bitcoin Atom Trading 46.7% Lower This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $402.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

