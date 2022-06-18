Bitcoin Cash Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $120.86 or 0.00633405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $2.02 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00275606 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,094,269 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

