Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Robert L. Winspear Buys 10,479 Shares

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CFO Robert L. Winspear purchased 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,050.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,479 shares in the company, valued at $193,750.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Blackboxstocks stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackboxstocks Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.