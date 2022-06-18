Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of BLKLF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

