BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Get BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.