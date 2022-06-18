Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of BLMN opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. CWM LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

