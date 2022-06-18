Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.25.

BPMC opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

