BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading 1.8% Higher

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 117.94 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.41). 6,210,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 2,205,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.20 ($1.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £842.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

