Bokf Na Acquires 1,405 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.