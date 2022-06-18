Bokf Na Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

