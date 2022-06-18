Bokf Na Purchases 320 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

