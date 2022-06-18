BOMB Trading 41.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $152,690.51 and $91,707.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,196.71 or 1.00023995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030881 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00020609 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,316 coins and its circulating supply is 891,528 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

