Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$68.75 to C$81.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.45.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

