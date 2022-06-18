Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 10.7%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). 133,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 105,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.92. The stock has a market cap of £7.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.