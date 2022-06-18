Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 604,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

