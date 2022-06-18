Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

