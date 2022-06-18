Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $60,107,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.85.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $236.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

