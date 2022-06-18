Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

