Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

