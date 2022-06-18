Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

