Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total transaction of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $290.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.91. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

