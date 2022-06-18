Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

NYSE NVO opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

