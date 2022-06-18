Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 155,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

