Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of BRZE opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

