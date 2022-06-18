Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €96.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €67.72 ($70.54) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($58.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.19.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

