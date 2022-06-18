Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $399.21

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.21 ($4.85) and traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.19). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.19), with a volume of 1,698,873 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.85) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.85) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.35.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.24), for a total value of £18,139.06 ($22,016.09).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

