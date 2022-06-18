Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $242.80

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 242.80 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 245.20 ($2.98), with a volume of 348833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.60 ($3.13).

BPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgepoint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.83) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 570 ($6.92) to GBX 480 ($5.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 387.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

