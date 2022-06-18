BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Palame bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

