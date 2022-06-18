Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,774,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Shares of AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $566.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

