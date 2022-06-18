Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $498.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.04 and its 200-day moving average is $590.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.70.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.