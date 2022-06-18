Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) PT at $151.24

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,798 shares of company stock valued at $28,651,116. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in DoorDash by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $61.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 1.03. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

