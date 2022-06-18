Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Price Target at £147.55

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £147.55 ($179.08).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLTR shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £138 ($167.50) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £134.50 ($163.25) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($180.85) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £134.50 ($163.25) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a £150 ($182.06) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,204 ($99.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 7,600 ($92.24) and a 52 week high of £162.75 ($197.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,681.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,760.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

