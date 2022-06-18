Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) PT at C$105.29

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$109.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total transaction of C$125,508.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$80.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$94.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$35.82 and a 52-week high of C$109.29.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The company had revenue of C$351.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 6.8000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.