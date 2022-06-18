Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $104.09

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $2,196,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,053,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

