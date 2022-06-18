Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target at $44.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.48 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 907.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

