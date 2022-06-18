Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 620,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,238,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

