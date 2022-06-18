BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 155,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 207,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.
BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
About BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BT Brands (BTBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.