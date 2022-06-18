BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 155,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 207,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BT Brands had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

