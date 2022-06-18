BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BTRS opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.52. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,976,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in BTRS by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after buying an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,907,000 after buying an additional 1,992,661 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

