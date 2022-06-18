Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,500 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $25.80 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($68.75) to €61.00 ($63.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
