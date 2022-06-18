Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,500 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $25.80 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7093 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($68.75) to €61.00 ($63.54) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

