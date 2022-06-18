Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 189,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.00) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

