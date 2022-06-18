Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,500 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 189,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($75.00) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($63.54) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
