CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

