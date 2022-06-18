Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Camtek by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

