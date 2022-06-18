Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $7.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tilray has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

