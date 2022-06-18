Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.64

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$63.64 and last traded at C$64.21, with a volume of 1277852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$105.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.13. The firm has a market cap of C$57.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

