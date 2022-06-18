Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 195,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 128,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

