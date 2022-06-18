Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after buying an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,006,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,630. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

