Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.68

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.68 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 60.64 ($0.74). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.73), with a volume of 2,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99. The stock has a market cap of £97.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.