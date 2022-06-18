Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Update

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CSWC stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.08% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

