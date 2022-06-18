Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 82 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.54. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 72.65 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £156.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.73.
