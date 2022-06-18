Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of CAPD opened at GBX 82 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.54. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 72.65 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £156.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.73.

About Capital (Get Rating)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

