Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.95 billion-$5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.89.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,107. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth $7,737,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

